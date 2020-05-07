The Kelowna RCMP is returning stolen bikes to their rightful owners. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP return $10,000 worth of bikes to rightful owners

On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles

The Kelowna RCMP returned over $10,000 worth of bicycles to their owners, within just a one week span between April 26 and May 2.

The return of warm weather has prompted more people to dust off their bikes and helmets. On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles.

Officers want to remind the public of the following safety tips to protect their bicycles:

Record:

  • Record your bike’s serial number
  • Photograph your bike
  • Use a public bicycle registration such as 529 Garage
  • Engrave or mark your bike with something specific like your driver’s license number

Lock:

  • Never leave your bike unlocked
  • Use a high quality lock
  • Take the extra step and remove the seat or a wheel as an extra deterrent
  • Whenever possible, avoid leaving your bike in an underground parking structure- they are a favourite target for bike thieves
  • Avoid leaving your bike on or in your vehicle if possible – If you must leave your bikes unattended in the back of a vehicle, lock the bikes to your vehicle

Report:

  • If your bicycle is stolen, report it to the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or online via the online crime-reporting tool with the serial number and description

The RCMP is combatting bicycle theft in a number of ways, including the placement and observation of bait bikes. Like bait cars, bait bikes come in all sizes, makes, models and colours and can be placed anywhere in the Central Okanagan.

For further information on how to protect your bicycle, click here.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather heating up as restrictions ease

READ MORE: Big White prepares for big summer, still set to open amid pandemic

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CyclingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White prepares for big summer, still set to open amid pandemic
Next story
Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather heating up as restrictions ease

Kelowna is expected to hit a high of 24 degrees on Saturday

Options for Salmon Arm schools costly, funding for new capital unlikely

Discussion of School District #83 long-term facilities plan continues

Bikes, beer targeted by prowling thieves in Chase

Chase RCMP deal with stolen bicycles, motorbikes in April

Illegal dumping increasing along North Okanagan-Shuswap roads

Highways contractor frustrated by inability to hold people accountable

Thief near Chase apparently survives car acrobatics, leaves vehicle in middle of Highway 1

Chase RCMP contact vehicle’s owner only to find it had been stolen

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

Central Okanagan parents to weigh in on back-to-school options

District says announcement to be made on approach to resuming in-class instruction in coming weeks

Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

BC Hydro said the recent spillway release was the first for this year

Classrooms may reopen for North Okanagan students

Part-time in-class learning opportunities may be implemented in June

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Kelowna RCMP return $10,000 worth of bikes to rightful owners

On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles

Most Read