Kelowna RCMP return $10,000 worth of bikes to rightful owners

The Kelowna RCMP is returning stolen bikes to their rightful owners. (Contributed)

The Kelowna RCMP returned over $10,000 worth of bicycles to their owners, within just a one week span between April 26 and May 2.

The return of warm weather has prompted more people to dust off their bikes and helmets. On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles.

Officers want to remind the public of the following safety tips to protect their bicycles:

Record:

Record your bike’s serial number

Photograph your bike

Use a public bicycle registration such as 529 Garage

Engrave or mark your bike with something specific like your driver’s license number

Lock:

Never leave your bike unlocked

Use a high quality lock

Take the extra step and remove the seat or a wheel as an extra deterrent

Whenever possible, avoid leaving your bike in an underground parking structure- they are a favourite target for bike thieves

Avoid leaving your bike on or in your vehicle if possible – If you must leave your bikes unattended in the back of a vehicle, lock the bikes to your vehicle

Report:

If your bicycle is stolen, report it to the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or online via the online crime-reporting tool with the serial number and description

The RCMP is combatting bicycle theft in a number of ways, including the placement and observation of bait bikes. Like bait cars, bait bikes come in all sizes, makes, models and colours and can be placed anywhere in the Central Okanagan.

For further information on how to protect your bicycle, click here.

