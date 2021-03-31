Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses, footage of Monday shooting

The incident took place in the parking lot of Global Fitness Gym on Harvey Avenue

Police are looking for witnesses or dash cam footage of a shooting incident in Kelowna on March 29. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP are looking for witnesses as well as dash cam footage of Monday’s shooting incident.

On Monday, March 29, a man was reportedly shot at the parking lot of Global Fitness Gym at approximately 12:35 p.m. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police a man was seen fleeing the scene in a four-door sedan, driving northbound on Burtch Road. At approximately 12:55 p.m., a witness reported that a grey Chevrolet Malibu was abandoned and burning on the shoulder of Longhill Road in Kelowna’s Glenmore area.

Kelowna RCMP said investigators believe the Malibu is associated with the shooting and that it was driven north to Glenmore Drive from the shooting scene before it was abandoned and set on fire.

“Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance for information related to the shooting or the suspect vehicle in order to advance the ongoing investigation,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“In particular, we are looking to speak to anyone who was travelling in these areas, including the North Glenmore area between 12:35 p.m. and 1 p.m. on March 29.”

If you have information or dash cam footage of the incident, you are asked to call the detachment at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Shooting outside Kelowna gym gang-related

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Shooting