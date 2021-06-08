(he./Contributed)

Kelowna residents develop new app to support men’s mental health

The app offers a safe space for men to anonymously connect and receive support for their well-being

Three Kelowna residents have launched a new app focusing on the mental health and well-being of men.

The app, called ‘he.’, helps men focus on their mental, physical, emotional, social and soulful well-being. Through research and development, the team at he. has worked with experts to determine the top pain points that create tension, stress, anxiety and depression which can lead to health challenges.

Co-Founders Candace Chisholm, Shannon Crabbe and Joel Day wanted to create a ‘safe space’ for men to connect with others who might be suffering or are looking for help through the app’s chat platform — which can be accessed anonymously. The founders hope the chat will address loneliness and the need many men have to feel heard or understood.

Chisholm previously worked for a non-profit company. She said men would often call looking for mental health resources and she found that they were sparse. Crabbe, who owns a yoga studio, had a similar experience with men who would come into her classes and express that they were struggling emotionally. Day came onto the project as the tech founder which helped get the ball rolling.

“The World Health Organization has deemed men’s health a silent crisis,” Chisholm told the Capital News.

“There’s that stigma, that ‘man-up’ type of approach, which a lot of men grew up with which isn’t fitting into today’s society. We wanted to change the narrative on it and create a space where men would feel comfortable opening up without feeling judged or stigmatized,” she added. Having two adult sons, Chisholm felt inspired to propel the project forward.

Men who find themselves struggling mentally or emotionally and want a safe space to express themselves and get help can download the app on mobile devices. You can also tune into the he. podcast, which addresses all pillars of men’s health, here.

To learn more about he. and download it, click here.

Most Read