Owen Clark’s journey will take five to six days round trip (Photo courtesy of Jodi Morris)

Kelowna student drives electric vehicle to Ontario for climate change awareness

Owen Clarke expects the journey to take up to six days round trip

When KLO Middle School student Owen Clark found out he’d be attending a global leadership conference in Ontarioin April, he wanted to travel there in the most environmentally-friendly way possible and lead by example.

His research quickly led him to rule out taking a plane because it is one of the most carbon-intensive transportation options out there.

He then turned to trains, but realized it would would take too long to travel thousands of kilometres across the country.

Instead, Clark turned to only other reliable way of transportation left – the open road.

The problem was that driving a gasoline powered vehicle wouldn’t be environmentally friendly either; that’s when he turned his attention to the idea of renting an electric vehicle.

READ MORE: Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

“I decided to rent a Tesla Model 3, particularly because it’s one of the electric cars that can go the furthest on a battery,” said Clark.

“This car can go almost as far as a gas car in terms of mileage.”

The Tesla Model 3 can travel 518 kilometres on a full battery, according to the company’s website.

To help cover the $4,500 to rent the car, Clark recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his initiative.

“The GoFundMe page is going pretty great,” said Clark.

“We’ve raised have $1,500 so far. That includes one big $500 donation that we received on Monday, March 10.”

Clark said he hopes to inspire others to reduce their own carbon footprint when they travel next.

“When people take a lot of short flights or when they have to make a lot of connecting flights, their own carbon footprint can really go up,” said Clark.

“To lower your footprint, you can take a longer vacation instead of a shorter one or just travel locally.”

Clark said he also hopes to inspire business people to lower their carbon footprint.

“More and more people are now able to do some of their business online,” said Clark.

“Next time you’re planning to fly somewhere for a business trip, maybe think of doing a Facetime or Facecall instead.”

Clark expects the drive to take about five to six days round-trip.

So far, nine people have donated to Clark’s fundraiser online.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey couple had abusive relationship prior to woman’s West Kelowna murder
Next story
Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Just Posted

Shuswap artist dedicates show to father, Okanagan Science Centre founder

Roxi Hermsen, daughter of the late Bill Sim, to open exhibition in April

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

New parking pay stations coming for Salmon Arm but they will still take coins

City not set up to take credit cards for any of its transactions as fees have been too high

Eroding creek bank has Shuswap property owners anxious about coming spring

Residents along Newsome Creek impatient with B.C. government’s involvement

New covered walkway, maintenance in store for Sicamous ice rink

Machinery and equipment upgrades planned for arena

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

Letter: Filthy treatment of public toilets perplexing

Writer lifts the lid on unsanitary use of public facilities

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

Okanagan man starts petition to abolish paid parking at hospitals

Brent Donesley thinks paying for parking at hospitals is an “absolutely disgraceful cash grab”

Kelowna student drives electric vehicle to Ontario for climate change awareness

Owen Clarke expects the journey to take up to six days round trip

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

High-flying athletes joining Penticton Peach Festival lineup

Fan-favourite Mega Motocross show returns to summer festival for fifth consecutive year

Courtesy riders could get boot from North Okanagan buses

Proposed changes would most impact Vernon’s French Immersion students, among others

UPDATE: Grindrod water advisory rescinded in North Okanagan

Saturday power outage resulted in interruption to the service

Most Read