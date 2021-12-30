Jenae and Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk delivering gifts at Kelowna General Hospital’s pediatric unit (KGH Foundation)

Jenae and Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk delivering gifts at Kelowna General Hospital’s pediatric unit (KGH Foundation)

Kelowna student spreads joy with a wagon full of gifts

Jenae and Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk delivered presents to Kelowna’s pediatric unit on Dec. 24

A Kelowna high-school student brought the holiday spirit to sick children.

On Dec. 24, Jenae and family-friend Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk, an Interior Health physician, wheeled a wagon full of gifts through the pediatric unit of Kelowna General Hospital to deliver toys to kids and their families.

“I just wanted to bring a little joy and cheer to kids when they might need it the most,” said Jenae, “I know from experience what it’s like to spend the holidays in a hospital bed and I thought this would be a nice surprise and distraction for these kids.”

Jenae has been fundraising since the fall when she approached Dr. van Duyvendyk for help with her gift-giving project.

“We know what it’s like not to be home for Christmas and wanted to bring a little surprise and joy to the kids staying at KGH this holiday season,” says Dr. van Duyvendyk who has been a patient over the holidays herself.

Jenae’s generosity resulted in smiles, giggles, and squeals of delight that lit up the pediatric unit, lifted spirits, and brightened everyone’s day.

READ MORE: UBCO grads launch heartfelt campaign to support Kelowna General Hospital cardiac unit

READ MOE: Central Okanagan Hospice Association finds way to ‘hug’ healthcare workers

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ChristmasCity of Kelowna

Previous story
RCMP respond to woman waving knife in West Kelowna hotel lobby
Next story
Ice jams cause evacuation alerts in rural Keremeos and Princeton

Just Posted

A competitor at the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament barrels past members of the opposing team on Feb. 1, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm rugby club picking up Christmas trees for fundraiser

A truck stolen from Vernon was later recovered, painted white, by RCMP just two days later. (Sherry Reardon photo)
Stolen sled found on Westside, truck repainted and located in Vernon

Christmas Day festivities for Chase RCMP and some residents of Anglemont were interrupted Dec. 25 when police report receiving death threats they thought might be acted on. (File photo)
Police report receiving death threats on Christmas Day in North Shuswap

The view from about halfway down Silver Star Mountain Resort’s “Far Out” green run. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Column: New year, same old me