Kelowna student spreads joy with a wagon full of gifts

A Kelowna high-school student brought the holiday spirit to sick children.
On Dec. 24, Jenae and family-friend Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk, an Interior Health physician, wheeled a wagon full of gifts through the pediatric unit of Kelowna General Hospital to deliver toys to kids and their families.
“I just wanted to bring a little joy and cheer to kids when they might need it the most,” said Jenae, “I know from experience what it’s like to spend the holidays in a hospital bed and I thought this would be a nice surprise and distraction for these kids.”
Jenae has been fundraising since the fall when she approached Dr. van Duyvendyk for help with her gift-giving project.
“We know what it’s like not to be home for Christmas and wanted to bring a little surprise and joy to the kids staying at KGH this holiday season,” says Dr. van Duyvendyk who has been a patient over the holidays herself.
Jenae’s generosity resulted in smiles, giggles, and squeals of delight that lit up the pediatric unit, lifted spirits, and brightened everyone’s day.
