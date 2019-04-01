Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand

The War Amps makes a difference in the lives of amputees, which is something to Kelowna teens can attest to.

Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand and are members of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program. The pair became close friends many years ago at an annual CHAMP seminar and recently reunited at the 2019 BC Seminar in Richmond.

“I learn a lot at the seminars but one of the best parts is when Rio and I can connect and discuss everything we have in common,” said Cordick. “We were both recently fitted with weightlifting devices and shared tips on how to use them.”

READ MORE: WAR AMP CHAMPS CELEBRATE 100 YEARS

At CHAMP seminars, young amputees and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and staring and parenting an amputee child. The seminar is also an opportunity for child amputees and their families to connect and share similar experiences about living with amputation.

“Seminars are a powerful experience, as Champs and parents learn they are not alone,” said Danita Chisholm, Executive Director of the CHAMP Program.

“Thanks to the public’s support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service, we are able to bring young amputees like Manning and Cordick together as well as provide financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution
Next story
UPDATE: Firefighters douse grassfire in Kamloops

Just Posted

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Update: Video of large grass fires near Chase

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s not a prank, the sun is shining bright on this April Fool’s day

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days

Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand

Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor courts set for June opening

A grand opening event featuring tennis legend Daniel Nestor will be held June 8

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Family member confirms police have located his great-nephew’s remains

Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution

Trial Lawyers Association of BC plans to launch a constitutional challenge

Grammy award winning rockers coming to the South Okanagan

Rock band Ghost are special guests for Metallica then set off on their own North American tour

B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Cider is booming in popularity and B.C., home to bountiful orchards, is starting to carve out a place in the industry

Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin

Trek along the Highway of Tears by Okanagan man and his dog

A Penticton Indian Band member is walking along the Highway of Tears

Column: Building more, bigger, better – can we afford it?

The View From Here/Martha Wickett

B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

Greenhouse gas charge approaching 10 cents a litre on gasoline

Most Read