Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

The War Amps makes a difference in the lives of amputees, which is something to Kelowna teens can attest to.

Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand and are members of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program. The pair became close friends many years ago at an annual CHAMP seminar and recently reunited at the 2019 BC Seminar in Richmond.

“I learn a lot at the seminars but one of the best parts is when Rio and I can connect and discuss everything we have in common,” said Cordick. “We were both recently fitted with weightlifting devices and shared tips on how to use them.”

At CHAMP seminars, young amputees and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and staring and parenting an amputee child. The seminar is also an opportunity for child amputees and their families to connect and share similar experiences about living with amputation.

“Seminars are a powerful experience, as Champs and parents learn they are not alone,” said Danita Chisholm, Executive Director of the CHAMP Program.

“Thanks to the public’s support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service, we are able to bring young amputees like Manning and Cordick together as well as provide financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs.”

