Kelowna, West Kelowna restaurants among Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants

Two local restaurants have been included in OpenTable’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2019.

Kelowna’s La Bussola Restaurant and West Kelowna’s Quails’ Gate Estate Winery – Old Vines Restaurant have been featured on the list, which reflects the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,500 restaurants in Canada.

“Romantic dining opportunities abound across the nation with restaurants in communities big and small excelling at offering enchanting meals,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer, OpenTable. “Diners can use OpenTable to find a romantic setting to create a memorable experience and spark that special connection on Valentine’s Day – or any day.”

The 100 Most Romantic list features restaurants from 50 cities across nine provinces. Ontario tops the list with 39 establishments, followed by Alberta with 21, British Columbia with 14 and Quebec with 13. Rounding out the list are restaurants from Manitoba (6), Saskatchewan (3), Nova Scotia (2), Newfoundland (1) and New Brunswick (1). For the second year in a row, Niagara Region rules in romance with 11 restaurants featured on the list.

There are 29 restaurants that are new to the list, determined by OpenTable diners to deserve a position among Canada’s most romantic. Newcomers include The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette in the country’s romance capital Niagara-on-the-Lake, the rustic and cozy Oz Kafe in Ottawa’s Byward Market, The Salmon House overlooking downtown Vancouver and Banff’s Sky Bistro with breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies.

OpenTable’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2019 list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov.30, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “romantic” was selected as a special feature.

100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2019

147 – Barrie, ON

529 Wellington – Winnipeg, MB

Aberfoyle Mill – Guelph, ON

Adega Restaurante – Toronto, ON

AG at The Sterling – Niagara Falls, ON

Ancaster Mill – Ancaster, ON

Arôme – Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, QC

Auberge du Pommier – Toronto, ON

Avenue – Regina, SK

Bishop’s – Vancouver, BC

BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery – Lake Country, BC

Bonaparte – Montréal, QC

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant – Calgary, AB

The Butchart Gardens – The Dining Room – Brentwood Bay, BC

The Butternut Tree – Edmonton, AB

Cambridge Mill – Cambridge, ON

Cannery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Carne Italian Chophouse – Winnipeg, MB

Charcoal Steak House – Kitchener, ON

Chez Muffy – Quebec, QC

Cibo Bistro – Edmonton, AB

Cucci Ristorante – Oakville, ON

da Maurizio – Halifax, NS

Da Vinci Ristorante – Montréal, QC

Days on Front – Kingston, ON

The Drawing Room – The Prince of Wales Hotel – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Eden – Rimrock Resort Hotel – Banff, AB

Europea – Montréal, QC

EVOO in the Courtyard – St. John’s, NL

Fairouz – Ottawa, ON

Fishbone Bistro – Stouffville – Stouffville, ON

Five Sails Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

The Gates on Roblin – Headingley, MB

Hardware Grill – Edmonton, AB

Hart House Restaurant – Burnaby, BC

Harvest Room – Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – Edmonton, AB

Honsberger Estate – Jordan Station, ON

Hy’s Steakhouse – Winnipeg – Winnipeg, MB

Il Buco – Barrie, ON

Ile Flottante (former Les Deux Singes) – Montréal, QC

Inn on the Twenty – Jordan, ON

Italian by Night – Saint John, NB

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Brandon, MB; Grand Prairie, AB; Hamilton, ON; Lethbridge, AB; Oshawa, ON; Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC; Saskatoon, SK; Waterloo, ON; Windsor Devonshire, ON; Windsor Riverside, ON

King Street Trio – Waterloo, ON

Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon – Montréal – Montréal, QC

La Brezza Ristorante – Calgary, AB

La Bussola Restaurant – Kelowna, BC

La Ronde – Chateau Lacombe – Edmonton, AB

The Lake House – Calgary, AB

Lake House Restaurant – Vineland, ON

Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa – Cambridge, ON

LaurieRaphael – Quebec – Québec, QC

Le Baccara – Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, QC

Little Grouse on the Prairie – Saskatoon, SK

Max Resto Lounge – Burlington, ON

Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant – Kingsville, ON

Neros Steakhouse – Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON

North and Navy – Ottawa, ON

Oceana Seafood Steakhouse & Bar – Calgary, AB

Old Surrey Restaurant – Surrey, BC

ONoir – Montréal, QC

Oxley Estate Winery – Harrow, ON

Oz Kafe – Ottawa, ON

Pineridge Hollow – RM of Springfield, MB

Portus 360 – Montréal, QC

The Press Gang – Halifax, NS

Q Haute Cuisine (formerly La Caille) – Calgary, AB

Quails’ Gate Estate Winery – Old Vines Restaurant – Kelowna, BC

The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette – Jordan Station, ON

Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge – Beamsville, ON

Restaurant e18hteen – Ottawa, ON

Restaurant Le Continental – Québec, QC

Riverbank Bistro – St. Albert, AB

Rouge – Calgary, AB

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Calgary, AB; Edmonton, AB

Sabor Restaurant – Edmonton, AB

The Salmon House – West Vancouver, BC

Saveur Restaurant – Victoria, BC

Scaramouche Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Seasons in the Park – Vancouver, BC

The Shore Club – Ottawa – Ottawa, ON

Sky Bistro, Mountain Top Dining @ Banff Gondola – Banff, AB

Solstice Seasonal Cuisine – Edmonton, AB

Sterling Restaurant – Gatineau, QC

Stone House Restaurant – Burlington, ON

Summit Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort – Malahat, BC

Sur Lie Ottawa – Ottawa, ON

Take Five Bistro – Windsor, ON

Tap Restaurant – Surrey, BC

Tapas Restaurant – Canmore, AB

Taverna Italian Kitchen – Saskatoon, SK

Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Twisted Lemon – Cayuga, ON

Tzin Wine & Tapas – Edmonton, AB

Villa Firenze – Calgary, AB

Villa Rosa Ristorante – Penticton, BC

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland, ON

Violino Gastronomia Italiana – Edmonton, AB

Woodlot – Toronto, ON

OpenTable has also revealed its 2019 ranking of the country’s Top 10 Most Romantic Cities. To provide a ranking of cities where romantic dining is inherently part of the culture, the OpenTable Most Romantic Cities Index was calculated using three variables: the percentage of restaurants rated “romantic” according to OpenTable diner reviews; the percentage of tables seated for two; and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2018. These results revealed that the following cities (in order) are Canada’s top romantic dining destinations: