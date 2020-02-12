(File photo)

Kelowna woman arrested after alleged assault on 14-year-old

RCMP were called to reports of an assault on Tuesday afternoon

A Kelowna woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old boy and 44-year-old woman yesterday.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Kelowna RCMP responded to calls for an assault near the intersection of Gordon Drive and Lanfranco Road where witnesses told police that a group of teenagers were suddenly attacked by the female suspect who was walking past.

“A woman who witnessed this assault, intervened and was also attacked by the suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Bystanders managed to hold the suspect down until RCMP officers arrived.”

READ MORE: Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

READ MORE: City of West Kelowna endorses plan for $11 million loan to build new city hall

The two victims suffered minor injuries after the incident.

The 23-year-old suspect’s name is not being released at this time while the Kelowna RCMP investigation continues.

Witnesses that have not yet spoken to RCMP are asked to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. cub that woke too early from winter slumber now in care of sanctuary
Next story
B.C. MP wants to decriminalize self-harm in military

Just Posted

Recognized for their part in preserving the past in Salmon Arm

Heritage commission presents awards for heritage conservation of local buildings

Shuswap Theatre tackles challenges of keeping busy in retirement

A Red Plaid Shirt offers humorous and heartwarming look at adjusting to life after career

Kabu ride-hailing service could expand to Salmon Arm

Company wants to hear from civic leaders about community interest and support

Traffic moving on Highway 97B near Salmon Arm after emergency crews clear road

Foggy highway closed in both directions for more than an hour.

Okanagan faces increased temperatures, flooding: climate projections report

Report suggests more fires, water shortages, smoke days, spring flooding

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

Shots fired outside Oliver bar, man arrested

A 50-year-old man arrested after witnesses report shots fired into air outsider bar

Two linked to drug investigation wanted by Vernon police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in ID’ing two suspects

Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

Eighteen firefighters responded to the fire at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

B.C. government policies ‘threaten’ construction industry, contractor survey suggests

ICBA survey found 53 per cent of contractors think government is on wrong track

B.C. MP wants to decriminalize self-harm in military

NDP’s third attempt to improve mental health assistance within the military

Kelowna woman arrested after alleged assault on 14-year-old

RCMP were called to reports of an assault on Tuesday afternoon

B.C. cub that woke too early from winter slumber now in care of sanctuary

Yearling was taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society in northern B.C.

Bait cars used to tempt thieves in Vernon

Theft from vehicles up more than 30 per cent in 4th quarter: RCMP

Most Read