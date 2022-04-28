Kelowna woman charged with murder released on bail

Marlena Isnardy was released from jail on a $5000 cash bail

Matthew Cholette was found dead in 2020 (Facebook photo)

A Kelowna woman charged with the 2020 murder of Matthew Cholette has been released on bail.

Following a noise complaint for a domestic dispute, Cholette was found on Dec. 13, 2020 in a pool of blood outside of a townhouse complex at Black Mountain. A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and released shortly after, though the identity of that woman is unknown.

Marlena Isnardy was arrested almost two years after the 27-year-old Cholette was found dead. Charges of second-degree murder were approved against Isnardy at her arrest on Feb. 11, 2022.

Isnardy was granted bail on April 28. Her next appearance is on May 3.

