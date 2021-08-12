(Black Press file photo).

Kelowna woman facing charges after fatal Thanksgiving collision

A 60-year-old motorcyclist from the South Okanagan died in the crash

A Kelowna woman is facing charges after a fatal head-on collision on Highway 33 last fall.

On Oct. 12, 2020, Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a report of a collision on Highway 33 at Goudie Road.

A westbound motorcycle driven by a 60-year-old man was struck head-on by an eastbound Chevrolet Tracker. The 19-year-old driver, Carlie Dudych, had illegally entered the motorcyclist’s lane.

After a criminal investigation, Dudych was charged with driving without due care.

“the widow of the man killed in this senseless collision is devasted by the overwhelming loss of her husband,” Cpl. Samantha Audley with BC Highway Patrol said.

“These investigations are very complex, involving specialized units including the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and can take many months to complete before presenting the file to Crown Counsel for charge recommendation.”

Dudych is scheduled for her first court appearance on Sept. 28, 2021 in Kelowna.

Anyone with information about the collision who has not spoken with investigators yet is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol at 250-491-5354 and cite file 2020-5866.

