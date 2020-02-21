Kelowna woman reported missing

Kiana Haner Wilk’s family has not been able to contact her since Tuesday evening

A local Kelowna woman has been reported missing by her friends and family.

Kiana Haner Wilk left her home unexpectedly on Monday and her family has not heard from her since Tuesday evening.

Her last known whereabouts are Blenz Coffee in Mission to meet a friend on Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.

She may be driving a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with the licence plate 733RDW.

Description of Haner-Wilk:

• Caucasian female

• 55-years-old

• 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

• 141 lbs (64 kg)

• Blonde dyed hair

• Green eyes

• Wears glasses

• Last seen wearing dark jeans, light coloured runners and a jacket (unknown colour)

“Police are concerned for Kiana’s well-being,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “Her family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long and that she may be suffering from a personal medical condition.”

Anybody with info is urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and email the family at missingkelowna@outlook.com.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed it will be circulating a release with further details shortly.

More to come.

