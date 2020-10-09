Russia, left, is pictured here with her sister Naomi. (Naomi Nicholson)

Kelowna woman’s sister speaks out on the third anniversary of her murder

Russia Nicholson’s body was found in an orchard in October 2017

It’s been three years since Russia Nicholson’s body was discovered in an orchard on Cooper Road.

Since the Métis woman was first found on the private property, back on Oct. 11, 2017, her death was deemed suspicious by the Kelowna RCMP. And, three years later, there have been no arrests and no new leads.

Naomi Nicholson, Russia’s sister, said the family still doesn’t know what happened.

“Because of the nature of her death, the police have been tight-lipped so we don’t really know anything,” she said.

“We know what we hear, which are rumours and they don’t help. They’re actually making the grieving process a lot worse.”

Not having any closure has made the last three years difficult for the family, especially for Naomi’s children who miss their aunt but don’t fully understand what had happened to her.

Naomi said the family has met with the police several times over the course of the last three years. She explained investigators didn’t say that the case has run cold, but admitted they have had a hard time getting new leads.

“Because they don’t have any new leads to pursue, there’s not much they can do. They’ve hit a roadblock.”

“And, I don’t really know what to make of that. I just don’t feel like my sister’s death and murder is being given the type of acknowledgement, effort and pursuit that it deserves,” she said.

Naomi admitted Russia had a history of drug use, but she’d been sober for the better part of a year.

The 23-year-old was five months pregnant when she was killed.

Now, she is asking those who might know something about what happened to Russia to come forward.

“Anybody who knows something or who has seen anything or heard anything, even if they’re not sure, please please reach out to us. Call the police and share whatever you know.”

“Please share what you know because that would be the biggest blessing and gift and make this journey a little less painful.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ: Kelowna RCMP on scene of suspicious death

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

murder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 of 27 horses dead from Princeton farm seizure
Next story
Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars in Kelowna

Just Posted

City installs speed humps along Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm

Many drivers have not heeded warnings to slow down past Fletcher Park

Condominiums proposed near South Broadview school in Salmon Arm

Council wants plans to include traffic study and bike lane right-of-way

Sale of unfinished North Shuswap cannabis facility delayed

Citation Growth Corp. reports agreement for $8.5 million purchase of Celista property

Morning Start: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Fossils from the Day the Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

War influences Salmon Arm woman’s decision to become lawyer

Family emphasized how important the rights of Canadians are

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Garbage ‘like crack cocaine’ to bears: Conservation Officer

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

2 of 27 horses dead from Princeton farm seizure

The horses were moved to Armstrong for care after 97 animals seized from problem property

Most Read