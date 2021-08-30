A B.C. Cannabis Store. (File photo)

Kelowna’s first province-run pot shop to open this week

The new BC Cannabis Store will be the province’s 30th

Kelowna’s first government-run weed shop is set to open this week.

On Sept. 1, the city’s first BC Cannabis Store will open at the Dilworth Shopping Centre off Highway 97. It’s the 30th government-owned shop in the province, and the fifth to open this year.

The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) says all BC Cannabis Stores are designed to create a safe and favourable alternative to the illicit cannabis market. The 2,655 square-foot store will have four full-time employees and six auxiliary employees, who are “committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth.”

The shop will offer the usual range of products, including edibles, extracts, topicals, oils, capsules, pre-rolls and dried cannabis.

The shop is set to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and most statutory holidays. The BCLDB said the new store will comply with all provincial health orders, including the recently reinstated mask mandate.

