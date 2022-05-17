Kelowna’s Waterfront Park concert to benefit Ukraine

Who doesn’t love live music by the lake, and all for a good cause?

The group ‘Kelowna Stands With Ukraine’, which has seen a steady rise in popularity since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of its neighbouring country, is hosting an outdoor concert at Waterfront Park on May 21 in support of Ukraine’s ongoing war efforts.

The lineup is chock-full of local talent – Kelowna City Concert Band headlines the day, along with acts like Dirt Road Opera, Midnight Steel, The Silverbacks, Steezy Steve, Scotty Berg, and more.

“Our lineup features a fantastic blend of artists, all of whom have graciously volunteered their time to help support our cause,” reads the event’s Facebook page.

The excitement kicks off at noon, with food trucks and souvenir stands on site. Admission is free, though donations are strongly encouraged, all of which will be either going to the Ukrainian effort overseas or to supporting the displaced right here in the Okanagan.

Bring your lawn chairs!

City of KelownaConcertsLive musicUkraine