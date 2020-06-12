Keremeos Legion victim of vulgar graffiti

“To me it’s totally unnecessary, and it is a cost that could be avoided,” said Legion president

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 192 was the victim of vulgar tagging, discovered Friday (June 12) morning. (Facebook)

Residents in Keremeos were shocked to find vulgar graffiti on the back of the local legion, Friday morning.

One resident took to social media to post a photo of the graffiti and call out the suspects. The image has been blurred to hide the vulgarity.

“It was vulgar graffiti written on the legion which is, to me, totally unnecessary,” said Royal Canadian Legion Branch 192 president, Gerry Billon.

In the more than 13 years Billon has been president, the Legion has never been the victim of graffiti.

“In a way, we’re lucky that way, but to me, there’s no need for that. That’s how I feel,” said Billon.

The graffiti has since been removed and the wall repainted, but Billon said it is a financial burden that comes at a time when the Legion is already in a tough spot. Like other businesses, it has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has only recently reopened to the public.

“Right now, any cost isn’t good,” he said. “To me, it’s unnecessary, and it is a cost that could be avoided.”

The Legion is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday to the public. Their next meat draw is this Saturday starting at 3 p.m.

RCMP have been contacted.

