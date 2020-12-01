The Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos is trying to lighten the mood while keeping with new COVID restrictions. Seen here is a farmer’s boots left at the door so he didn’t dirty the floor. (Facebook)

The Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos is trying to lighten the mood while keeping with new COVID restrictions. Seen here is a farmer’s boots left at the door so he didn’t dirty the floor. (Facebook)

Keremeos Tavern has fun with some not-so-fun restrictions

Sign posted at the Tavern warns if you don’t wear a mask you must strip naked

The Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos is trying to lighten the mood on the mandatory mask requirements by creating a tongue-in-cheek sign on the door.

“Face masks or covering are required to enter this establishment. If you refuse to wear a mask you must remove all your clothes to enter…we may still refuse service!” the sign reads.

“Please sign in – single men please put a star beside your name. Sanitize: “My hands are consuming more alcohol than my mouth!”

“Wash your hands like you just cut habaneros and you need to take your contacts out.”

Another requirement is to stay seated at your table.

“No table hopping or table dancing, that means you Kimberely,” reads the sign.

Wrong Turn Tavern owner Liza Needham said she put together the sign to have some fun with some not so fun restrictions. So far, the sign has given her customers a good laugh, which is actually its intent.

Here is the sign Wrong Turn Tavern owner Liza Needham came up with for new COVID restrictions.

“Most people have been great regarding the new COVID rules,” said Needham. “There are still people who think it’s government control or some other ridiculous conspiracy theory and complain about the masks. Rather than argue, I explain that if you like coming to the Tavern and want us to stay open, we will follow the rules.”

Financially, the Tavern has been hit pretty hard during the pandemic, she said.

“Everyone has, but we have learned to adjust. With less income, there is less payout. This year, instead of 12 staff I have only six. And shorter workdays with the alcohol only till 10 p.m. rule.”

While the Tavern is known for live music on Saturday nights, this isn’t happening right now.

READ MORE: Can’t go to Mexico? Go to Apexico

“We aren’t paying out bands or entertainment. So things even out a little,” she added.

“I sure feel sorry for people in big cities with giant mortgages or rent. I can’t see how they will recover from this.”

Normally, winter months at the Tavern are the slowest, but this year Needham is hoping it will be better with the snowbirds staying home.

“I’ve just put in more TVs and added more sports channels,” she said.

“The kitchen’s doing daily specials, more drink specials. “I do feel blessed and am thankful to live here in the valley.

“A lot of the regulars are like family and the Tavern can offer a nice getaway from the familiarity of home.

As for what you should eat or drink if you do mosey on down to the Tavern, Needham has some good suggestions.

“I think one of the favourite drinks is the ‘Back Hand of God’ stout from Crannoge Ales. And for food, our burgers are amazing. People are always saying it’s the best they’ve had in years. Also, my cook Cindy makes the best homemade soups ever.”


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

Just Posted

Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm celebrated her 12th birthday in November 2020. Halle suffers from a rare form of cancer that she requires surgery for but her family is unable to get funding to go to the leading surgeon in the United States. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm parents raise funds for surgery to combat daughter’s rare cancer

Parents want renowned U.S. expert to do surgery on 12-year-old but they say MSP won’t pay

Salmon Arm RCMP officers responded to two public COVID-19 demonstrations held in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Nov. 28. (File photo)
Organizer of Salmon Arm COVID-19 demonstration fined $2,000 by RCMP

Police said some participants weren’t aware of the public health order prohibiting gatherings

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital

Salmon Arm RCMP say patrons are harassing local businesses over mask requirements. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Police urge respect after Salmon Arm businesses report being harassed over mask rules

Wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province

The video was used for (KGH Foundation - YouTube)
Okanagan filmmaker, poet win at L.A. Film Awards

Spoken word artist Shane Koyczan wrote and filmmaker David Nault produced the commercial

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Join Rob Dinwoodie and bandmates for a Cowboy Christmas, Dec. 11 and 12 at Vernon and District Performing Arts Center. Seating is cabaret style on the stage for an intimate concert. (Contributed)
North Okanagan cowboys go virtual for Christmas

Cowboy Christmas streamed Dec. 11-25

Vernon is getting in the Christmas spirit with many homes decorating with lights and extras. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Christmas lights tour mapped out by Vernon realtor

More than 20 of the community’s best lit houses make up annual tradition

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

The Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos is trying to lighten the mood during this pandemic. (Facebook photo)
Keremeos Tavern has fun with some not-so-fun restrictions

Sign posted at the Tavern warns if you don’t wear a mask you must strip naked

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Sunny the cat, who jumped out of the truck at the Revelstoke Landfill earlier this month, was quickly reunited with his owners. (Contributed)
Cat returns home with the help of two landfill workers

Sunny jumped out of the truck at the landfill in November

Most Read