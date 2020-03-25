The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation has set up the White Heart Project to show support to front-line caregivers at KGH. (KGH Foundation)

KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Okanagan caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

The KGH Foundation has started a new project for people in the Okanagan in quarantine or isolation to communicate their support for locals working in health-care.

A project which will directly send messages to Kelowna General Hospital employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the White Heart Project hopes to bring people together during a time of needed distancing.

“A white heart is a symbol commonly used to convey hope, pure thought and steadfast intention,” reads the project’s website.

“You are invited to share a white heart to show your appreciation of health-care workers at Kelowna General Hospital during the COVID-19 crisis.”

READ MORE: United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Health-care staff across the country are making sacrifices to continue to help those in need during the crisis. The project hopes to be the first step in allowing Okanagan residents a chance to show gratitude and support while social distancing.

As of March 24, there are 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Interior Health region and health-care workers remain some of the most at-risk people.

For more details or information on how to send a message to KGH, visit kghfoundation.com/whiteheartproject.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.
Next story
Conservation Officer Service looking for people who killed ram in Kelowna

Just Posted

Salmon Arm retailers press plastic bags back into service

City supports temporary suspension of bylaw banning single-use plastic bags

High demand for plexiglass as Salmon Arm businesses seek to protect public, staff

Stores large and small adding glass panels to cashier stations, pharmacies

United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

The initiative will help with coordination efforts and raise funds, resources and awareness

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Salmon Arm youth council asks for city bus reroute through Canoe

Proposal includes potential stops along Lakeshore near Raven subdivision

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

Big White chef brings fresh produce to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Chef and his team collected food from the resort’s restaurants

Online shopping waitlist grows at Okanagan Superstores amid COVID-19 pandemic

Business has more than doubled for Loblaws delivery, pickup programs in weeks

KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Okanagan caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

Okanagan Olympian finds silver lining in postponement of summer Olympics

Kelowna swimmer Kierra Smith returns to the Okanagan to start an extra year of training

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

Conservation Officer Service looking for people who killed ram in Kelowna

Conservation officers determined the ram had been shot illegally

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

COLUMN: Taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot urges community to practice social distancing

Most Read