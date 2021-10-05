Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino received a donation to the Sicamous Fire Department from (left to right) Harlowe Bird, 2, Aleeah Bird, 7, Avery Sanche, 5, Kennedy Sanche, 7, and Jase Sanche, 2, in October of 2021. (District of Sicamous image)

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino received a donation to the Sicamous Fire Department from (left to right) Harlowe Bird, 2, Aleeah Bird, 7, Avery Sanche, 5, Kennedy Sanche, 7, and Jase Sanche, 2, in October of 2021. (District of Sicamous image)

Kids’ donation to Sicamous Fire Department matched by local business, doctor

Lemonade stand fundraiser inspired by firefighters’ hard work on Two Mile Road wildfire

The skies above Sicamous may not be smoky anymore, but support for the district’s fire department remains.

On the first weekend of October, Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino accepted a cheque from local kids who raised money for the district’s fire department in July.

Harlowe and Aleeah Bird, and Avery, Kennedy and Jase Sanche ran a lemonade stand on July 22. Harlowe and Aleeah’s mom, Raegen Byron, said the kids decided to donate proceeds from their lemonade sales to the fire department because they saw how hard firefighters were working to contain the Two Mile Road wildfire, which was burning out of control at that time.

Word of the kids’ effort spread around Sicamous and Dawn Backs, who runs the food truck Snacktastic at Bruhn Crossing on Riverside Avenue, said she’d match their donation of $340.

Sarah Kyllo, executive assistant for the District of Sicamous, said Dr. Carol Connick from the Sicamous Community Health Centre also matched the donation.

The three donations totalled $1,020, and the fire department as a whole extended its thanks to the people of Sicamous for their overwhelming support.

