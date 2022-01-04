King tides encroach on Imperial Lane homes in Ucluelet on Jan. 2.

King tides surge along Tofino and Ucluelet coastline

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve urges residents and visitors to be CoastSmart

King tides are rising up around Vancouver Island’s West Coast this week, but are expected to calm down by Thursday morning.

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve issued an advisory on Dec. 31 to warn West Coasters of “extreme high tides” for five consecutive days beginning on Sunday and lasting through Wednesday.

“Additional factors contributing to coastal flooding includes; high winds, large waves and storm surges. When combined these events can create coastal flooding causing beaches to flood, and drift logs to float and roll,” the advisory states.

Residents are urged to plan their shoreline activities around the tide charts and to stay alert.

“Be aware and watch the rising tide along your route to ensure that you can safely return the way you came,” it reads. “Respect the ocean’s power and stay off the beaches and drift logs if the tide or swell is high.”

All shoreline users are reminded to never turn their back to the ocean and to always leave space and time to react to sudden surges.

“Observe the conditions closely before you step out onto the beach,” the advisory reads, adding that Park Reserve staff will monitor conditions and some areas could be closed off depending on the severity of flooding seas.

More information on staying safe around local shores can be found at www.coastsmart.ca.


