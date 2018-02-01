Knife-wielding man robs pharmacy in Chase

Police report they are investigating three robberies in past 10 days by different suspects

Chase police released video surveillance of a man who robbed the PharmaChoice Food and Drug entering the store about 7:30 p.m. - Image credit: Photo courtesy of Chase RCMP

A bicycle-riding, knife-wielding thief robbed a Chase pharmacy on Wednesday night.

Chase RCMP detachment received a report of a robbery at the PharmaChoice Food and Drug about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

Chase officers and the Kamloops RCMP Police Dog Service responded.

Investigation revealed that shortly before 7:30 p.m., an unknown man entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving money, the suspect left on a bicycle traveling westbound on Shuswap Avenue. The clerk was shaken from the incident but uninjured.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5’8” tall and of average build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and a blue bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Chase detachment has investigated three robberies in the past 10 days but they’re believed to be unrelated and committed by different, unconnected suspects.

