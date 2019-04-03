A fresh push is on to include Sicamous in the Shuswap’s BC Transit routes. (BC Transit photo)

Lack of public transit limiting access to medical care

Sicamous resident wants BC Transit option available to community

Marcia Nauss wants to see Sicamous connected to the other parts of the Shuswap by BC Transit.

Nauss, a 71-year-old lifelong Sicamous resident, noted past efforts to bring transit service to Sicamous have been unsuccessful. Now she is faced with the agonizing decision of whether or not to move to Salmon Arm in order to have easier access to medical care if she finds herself unable to drive.

“I shouldn’t have to be in that position because I’ve lived here my whole life, but I have to make the decision because there’s no transportation,” she said.

“You used to be able to take the Greyhound in to Salmon Arm if you had a doctor’s appointment.”

Read More: New bus route to ‘replace’ Greyhound along Trans-Canada Highway

Read More: Shuswap shocked by Greyhound decision

She noted there is an Interior Health-funded health connections bus which runs between Revelstoke and either Kamloops or Kelowna, depending on the day, but it’s infrequent schedule makes it unsuitable for some people.

Nauss compared the transit situation in Sicamous to that in Nakusp, where she owns a cabin, and noted many small communities in the Kootenays are connected with BC Transit buses.

She plans to send a letter to Sicamous council requesting they take action to bring transit to the area.

A representative of BC Transit said they are willing to discuss the expansion of the transit system with any community that does not have transit and wants to look into it. They stated that in cases where neighbouring communities already have BC Transit service, expansion of the current system to connect with the new community is an option to be considered.

BC Transit funds 46.69 per cent of conventional fixed-route transit systems. The rest of the operating costs are funded by local governments through property taxes and revenue from fares.

Malcolm Makayev, the Sicamous councillor charged with the transportation portfolio, said a bus service for the area would have to be heavily subsidized in order to operate.

Read More: Electric car helps Shuswap volunteer group help others

Read More: Volunteer drivers giving Sicamous a lift

He agreed the health connections bus did not entirely meet the needs of seniors as it only runs two days a week and passengers are dropped off for appointments early in the morning and have to wait until the late afternoon to be picked up if they are only riding to Salmon Arm.

“We haven’t had any talks with BC Transit about increasing the number of routes between Revelstoke and Kelowna or Revelstoke and Kamloops,” he said.

Makayev is also the executive director of an organization called Eagle Valley Transportation which provides free rides for Sicamous-area residents in need, primarily for medical appointments. The transportation society’s volunteer drivers provide door-to-door transportation by appointment. Makayev said transportation services that operate on a schedule are bound to encounter low ridership due to the sparse population in the area.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta workers pay four times what Ontario workers pay to CPP: study
Next story
Car being chased by police crashed into Taylor Swift’s gate

Just Posted

Man drinks 26 beer on day of Tappen home invasion

Accused pleads guilty, sentenced in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm to four years in jail

Who is this caped crusader? Spotlight turns to Okanagan Batman after police incident

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Pack your umbrella, rainy day alert

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Lack of public transit limiting access to medical care

Sicamous resident wants BC Transit option available to community

Help wanted to identify man’s remains

BC Coroners Service map shows he died in 1995, remains found off Squilax-Anglemont Road

Behind the wheel: From stay-at-home-mom to entrepreneur

A three part series on the taxi industry in Kelowna

One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries

13 players from the Humboldt team are learning to live again, post-crash

Supporters in Vancouver riding would back Wilson-Raybould as an Independent

It’s alleged the Prime Minister’s Office pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

Okanagan astronomer explains how to hear meteors on the radio

Ken Tapping imparts some strange science

Pearson scores 2 as Canucks rally to beat Sharks 4-2

Vancouver’s Demko makes 33 saves against sagging San Jose side

Alberta workers pay four times what Ontario workers pay to CPP: study

Report suggests one factor is that Alberta has a higher share of the working-age population

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

Most Read