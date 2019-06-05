Cambrie Knight and MacKenna Miller enjoy feeding one of the macropods1 at the Kangaroo Creek Farm. Photo: Carli Berry/Capital News file photo

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

The Kangaroo Creek Farm has caught the attention of ‘internet trolls’ who have been spreading rumours about the farm’s ethical treatment of animals.

The farm’s pending move from Lake Country to Kelowna, intended to give the animals more space, has been a highly followed news topic in the Okanagan.

Earlier this week, The Farm’s Facebook page addressed ‘fake news’ that the farm has been slaughtering the kangaroos once they cease to be cute.

“All our animals have names. I have personally nursed all the joeys you see out in the field. Do you really think I would let your child come and visit that animal and then slaughter it at the end of the season? These trolls need to give their collective heads a shake,” said the Farm’s Facebook post.

READ MORE: The farm has outgrown its Lake Country property due to an increase in daily visitors

READ MORE: Kangaroo Creek Farm hops into season

The sentimental post from the owners detail the recent loss of one of the farm’s older kangaroos named Coach.

The post, shared on June 2, has been liked over 1,000 times, commented on nearly 275 times and shared nearly 80 times.

Most of the posted comments shared support and fond memories of the farm.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau says carbon tax can help deal with extreme weather, Alberta fires
Next story
Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Karate life changing for Shuswap family

Malakwa’s Chris Evans and Natalia Suk earn spot in Las Vegas championship event

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is predicting about a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today

Small Shuswap wildfire sparked near Falkland

Second fire in region in one day

Accused in fatal church shooting appears briefly in Salmon Arm court

Man charged in April killing attends court via video from Okanagan Correctional Centre

Behind the Label: Legend Distilling in the South Okanagan

Doug and Dawn Lennie offer delicious spirits in the middle of wine country

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected

Scheer says he’ll leave power in the hands of smaller governments

Trudeau says carbon tax can help deal with extreme weather, Alberta fires

Kenney’s United Conservative government repealed the province’s carbon tax last week

Former motorcycle racer looks to create PTSD support group in Okanagan

Richard Day lives with PTSD and is looking to help others

Solutions offered, emotions high at Vernon town hall meeting

Vernon council hears from more than 40 speakers in 2.5-hour meeting on downtown issues

Safeway to rebrand several stores as FreshCo

Parent company announces six Safeways are closing and being turned into FreshCo Store

Column: Presch family among Salmon Arm Industrial Park innovators

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Most Read