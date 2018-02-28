From left to right, Herman Halvorson, Randi Ostby, Suzy Beckner and Denis Delisle of the Larch Hills Nordic Society accept a cheque for $20,000 to go to towards expansions of the chalet facility. Construction on the chalet is expected to be finished by October of this year. (Photo contributed by Suzy Beckner)

Larch Hills Nordic Society pushes ahead on Salmon Arm chalet expansion

Funding provided by North Okanagan Regional District to complete project

The Larch Hills Nordic Society is happy to announce their Chalet Expansion project is well under way. The basement of the new chalet building is now a heated and useable space that has been enjoyed by many already this ski season.

On Feb. 20 the North Okanagan Regional District presented the Chalet Expansion Committee with a cheque for $20,000 from their community works fund to be used for the construction of the upstairs phase of the building.

Fundraising continues and construction will resume again once the current ski season is over. The Larch Hills Nordic Society hopes to fully complete the project by October 2018.

