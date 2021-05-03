FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )

Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

The province’s top health official said that there likely won’t be any large events, even outdoors, this year.

At a Monday (May 3) press conference, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said “there will not be big events, where there’s lots of crowds of people this summer.”

Henry’s words came the same day as one of B.C.’s biggest fireworks shows, the Celebration of Light, cancelled its shows for the second year in a row.

Henry said the province will be watching the U.K., where more than 34 million people have received a vaccine, for guidance in terms of events.

“I can say there is not likely to be big events of any sort, even outdoors, through this summer and into the fall or winter of next year,” Henry said.

However, Henry said that sped up vaccine deliveries – with one million doses of Pfizer alone expected in May – could allow for some celebrations this summer.

“We’re in a whole different world now,” she said.

“I can see many situations where we can have smaller, distanced outdoor events this summer, perhaps hundreds of people.”

READ MORE: Celebration of Light fireworks cancelled again this summer, organizers plan to return in 2022

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA, NACI says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEvents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four vie for Vernon School Trustee spot

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore held its grand opening on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. On hand to witness the grand opening ribbon cutting were, from left, Mayor Alan Harrison, Habitat for Humanity Kamloops board chair Gail Wichmann, Habitat executive director Bill Miller, building owner Bill Laird and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Habitat for Humanity’s Salmon Arm ReStore breathes life into rebuilt location

Following grand opening May 1, store will be open Mondays through Saturdays

Protesters made their presence felt outside the Vernon courthouse Thursday, while inside an arraignment hearing for Curtis Sagmoen’s latest assault charge was pushed to March 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Pre-trial conference slated for Sagmoen’s cop assault charge

Defence lawyer estimates a 5-day trial will be sufficient

A six-night stay at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort was a prize to be won in an episode of the Price is Right that aired Monday, May 3, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm a prize destination on U.S. game show, The Price is Right

Contestant squeezed out of six-night stay at Prestige Harbourfront Resort

Neskonlith band councillor Cora Anthony, councillor and knowledge keeper Louis Thomas and Adams Lake band councillor Gina Johnny raise the Secwepemculecw flag on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the School District 83 District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Flag raising at School District 83 building recognizes Secwépemc territory

Ceremony took place at District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm

West Kelowna Warriors captain Elan Bar Lev Wise (right) tries to avoid the stick check of Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Julian Recine during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, May 2, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks win third straight, 4-1 over West Kelowna

Victory moves Salmon Arm to within one point of Vernon Vipers in BCHL pod play, each team has three games left

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Okanagan Elder Mollie Bono passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (file)
Four vie for Vernon School Trustee spot

By-election called following vacancy due to Mollie Bono’s death in February

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Grandmother’s Day at Mt. Ida Hall. Who made the hats to honour the grannies? The archivist would like to know! Models are: Mrs. Mason, Mrs. J. Dolan, Elsie Paterson, Mrs. Stoner, Hetty Jackson, Ella Garbutt and Mrs. T. Hobbs. Date: June 6, 1945. When the day was marked again in 1949, there were special honours reported in the Observer. Mrs. H. Donnelly was the oldest grandmother, Mrs. Frank Maki the youngest and Mrs. Anthony had the most grandchildren! Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Grandmother’s Day

Photograph taken in June 1945.

We’d like to tell you where this lake is…but we can’t. MCG
Oh the lies that fishermen tell

There was an uncomfortable moment at a recent Princeton council meeting when… Continue reading

Naxolone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, is part of Interior Health’s addiction services in harm reduction. (File photo)
Interior Health offers clarification how it handles addictions services

Inpatient treatment services important part of continuum of care, says IH

Salmon Arm’s spring curbside yard waste pickup begins on Monday, May 4, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm, Sicamous yard waste collection this week

Salmon Arm curbside pickup being done by collection zones

Most Read