Smoke from a house fire in Peachland can be seen from Kelowna. (Ryan Fisher photo)

Smoke from a house fire in Peachland can be seen from Kelowna. (Ryan Fisher photo)

UPDATE: Evacuation alert issued for 20 Peachland residences as fire grows

Reports of a house on fire came in at around 12 p.m. on Saturday

UPDATE (3 p.m.):

An evacuation alert has been issued for 20 residences located near the Maranatha Drive house fire in Peachland.

Madison Smith, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, said that the structure fire has spread into nearby forestry and has grown to 0.5 hectares in size.

31 personnel with BC Wildfire Service have been deployed to help fight the flames. Air tankers and a helicopter were called in earlier to drop retardant on the fire.

UPDATE (1:45 p.m.):

Air support has been called in to assist with the house fire growing above Peachland in an attempt to stop it from spreading to the surrounding forestry.

A helicopter was spotted gathering water from Okanagan Lake to help fight the flames. The fire originally started at a Maranatha Drive residence at around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

A helicopter was spotted gathering water from Okanagan Lake to help fight the flames. (Amandalina Letterio photo)

ORIGINAL (1 p.m.):

Kelowna fire crews are currently responding to a house on fire in Peachland.

Reports of a house on fire came in at around 12 p.m. on Saturday (June 26). A large crowd of smoke can be spotted as far as Kelowna coming from a hillside area in Peachland.

The fire is coming from a residence on Maranatha Drive, just off of Princeton Avenue.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Kelowna Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Heat wave prompts need to be neighbourly in Okanagan

READ MORE: 2 more Catholic churches on Indigenous land burn to ground in southern B.C.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP confirm Hwy 1 crash east of Revelstoke was fatal
Next story
1 way to deal with invasive snails in B.C. is… to eat them?

Just Posted

The approximate location of the collision that shut down Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)
Collision closes Highway 97A in both directions between Armstrong and Enderby

The location of the fatal motor vehicle crash that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)
UPDATE: RCMP confirm Hwy 1 crash east of Revelstoke was fatal

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and defenceman Shea Weber fall after colliding during second period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Montreal on Monday, April 5, 2021. (The Canadian Press - Paul Chiasson)
Sicamous’ Shea Weber scores goal in game that sends his team to Stanley Cup finals

A dog jumps into the water to take a break from the heat. (Kurt Swanson - Contributed)
Salmon Arm to get grilled with heat wave this weekend