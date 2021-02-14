Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

The 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival with its Wild West theme rides off into the sunset Valentine’s Day evening.

The first-ever virtual Carnival has events on its final day.

The Drive- Thru Ice Park, the main event of Carnival, has four shows at Polson Park Sunday, at 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1-2:30 p.m.; 3:30-5 p.m.; and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Each show is limited to 50 cars.

Tickets are still available at $10 each and can be purchased at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Playing to rave reviews its first two nights, Sunday marks the final virtual showing of the play Our HOME Town, based on the Thornton Wilder classic Our Town.

The play was written by veteran Vernon playwright and Beach FM afternoon announcer Jason Armstrong, and features a talented cast looking at the Vernon Winter Carnival through hometown eyes in the years 1961, 1991 and 2021.

A couple of special guests make video appearances during the play, which also features old-time photos of Vernon from each era.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Tickets are still available for the two Vernon Winter Carnival raffles.

The 2021 jopo raffle features four prizes: $1,000 from Valley First; round trip tickets anywhere Flair Airlines flies; a $500 gift card from JC Bradley Jewellers; and an Okanagan wine tour for two from CheersOkanaganTours.com. Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Same goes for the snowmobile raffle, where you can win a 2019 Polaris sled and $1,000 worth of gear from BDM Motorsports in Vernon. Tickets are $20.

The jopo raffle winners will be drawn Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m., and the snowmobile winner will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 4:30 p.m.

Ticket sales for both raffles end at midnight Sunday, Feb. 14. Bids for items on the Carnival’s online auction end at 9 p.m. Sunday.

