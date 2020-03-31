David Byers, the local Salvation Army’s community services director, stands in one of the storage areas adjoining the Lighthouse Emergency Shelter. (File photo)

Last-minute hiring means Salmon Arm’s emergency shelter can remain open

Salvation Army’s Lighthouse shelter to stay open beyond normal closing date of April 1

It’s no joke that the Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Emergency Shelter will be staying open beyond its usual closing date of April 1.

Although Lieutenant Joel Torrens of the Salvation Army had been working to keep the shelter open longer this year, a staffing shortage was making that hope look impossible.

However, things turned around in the nick of time.

“Yesterday morning I was panicked, today we’ve hired two new staff,” Torrens said happily on Tuesday, March 31. “We were looking for more staff to sustain operations and we were able to find them.”

He said the community responded to social media postings “and we’re excited to work with some new people and provide employment for people during this time of uncertainty.”

The organization has a few more people it’s talking to in terms of building in contingencies, but at this time the shelter will remain open as long as possible.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s shelters committed tor providing help even during pandemic

Read more: Not enough shelters for the homeless as temperatures drop

“Right now we have the staffing, right now we have the food and we’re going to make sure we do what we can to continue to have that, but there are powers at work that are beyond our control,” Torrens said.

“We’re trying to be a little cautious and say (the shelter will stay open) as long as we can.”

He said the bigger picture involves BC Housing’s contingency plans.

Torrens emphasized his gratitude for residents’ responses to the needs of the Salvation Army. He said donations have been coming through the mail slot, they’ve been received at the grocery stores and people have responded to the need for staffing.

“So it’s been really cool to see how that has all come together. We’re so thankful for people’s prayers, for people’s actions, because it’s really made a big difference.”

If residents would like to donate to help provide stability for the future of the shelter, they can do so by dropping off food donations in the boxes the Salvation Army has placed at Walmart, Askew’s and Save-On-Foods. Any monetary donations can be put through the mail slot at the church at 191 Second Ave. NE, but donations put in the mail must have Box 505 added to the address.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmHomeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s paving, pothole patching programs to begin in May

Long hard winter takes toll on roads, street cleaning underway

Last-minute hiring means Salmon Arm’s emergency shelter can remain open

Salvation Army’s Lighthouse shelter to stay open beyond normal closing date of April 1

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP donating raise to support food banks, women’s shelters

Mel Arnold said pay increase legislation didn’t account for a crisis like COVID-19

COVID-19: Non-profit 3D printing face shields for local hospital

‘The response has been completely overwhelming’

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

South Okanagan first responders salute hospital workers

“You’re awesome” and “Thank you” say RCMP, fire department passing by emergency entrance

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

B.C.’s first community COVID-19 death was dentist ‘dedicated’ to health: lawyer

Vincent was 64 when he died on March 22 after attending the Pacific Dental Conference

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

‘April Fools’ social media prank leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

Post claims individuals will be canvassing door to door seeking housing for seasonal workers

Stay inside vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to prevent spread of COVID-19: B.C. government

Glade, Kootenay and Arrow Lakes some of the ferry crossings in Interior

COVID-19 case confirmed at restaurant in Cache Creek: Interior Health

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

WATCH: Vernon nurse shares fears for frontline workers

Craig Gallagher shares video explaining mental and physical stress health-care workers face

Most Read