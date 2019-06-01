Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

With wildfires already burning in Alberta, thoughts of last year’s smoke-filled summer are hot on residents’ minds.

Officials are already taking steps to prevent another devastating season, as the memory of last year hangs in the air.

In 2018, B.C. experienced the worst fire season on record with more than 2,000 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned, according to new statistics released by Statistics Canada.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island hosts training exercise ahead of coming wildfire season

Wildfires in B.C. accounted for 60 per cent of the total burned area in Canada last year, a more than 50-per-cent jump for the seven-per-cent average from 1990 to 2018.

A estimated $615 million was spent on fire management and suppression operations in 2018. Additional costs associated with evacuation and property lost are not yet available.

READ ALSO: Dry March sparks fire concern

According to Statistics Canada, all air quality measuring stations had at least one day where the Air Quality Health Index reached a seven or higher, which is considered a high health risk.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Virginia Beach shooting victims were veteran city employees

Just Posted

Penticton fire at Carmi Mountain still labelled as held

B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire on Saliken Drive Friday evening

Bench to honour Salmon Arm firefighters, firefighting family

Shirley family bitten by the fire-fighting bug for more than 100 years

One of three charges dropped in Shuswap fatal church shooting

Accused set to appear in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on June 4

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: haze and heat continue

Environment Canada forecasts hazy skies and highs of 31 C Saturday

Residents fume over abandoned campfires in Fly Hills

Abandoned or improperly extinguished campfires can result in fines

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Journey Home makes headway on strategy

First graduating class of PEOPLE to get work placement with City of Kelowna

Early B.C. election is in the cards, Andrew Wilkinson suggests

Q&A with B.C. Liberal leader on unions, pipelines and gasoline prices

Kootnekoff: Discriminate against babysitters

By Staff Kelowna News… Continue reading

B.C. Wildfire Service has labelled the Carmi wildfire as held

No structures in danger at this time

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Fundraiser brings in $11,200, GoFundMe at $11,495 for Black Press saleswoman

Most Read