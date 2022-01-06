Jaxon Peters enjoys some fluff at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Jackson Parker photo)

Jaxon Peters enjoys some fluff at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Jackson Parker photo)

Fewer lifts despite more powder at SilverStar

Staff shortages lead mountain resort to cut back

There’s lot of powder to play in at SilverStar, but not as much access to it.

The mountain resort near Vernon has announced that staff shortages will result in some limited services.

“Over the next few days you may experience temporary closures of lifts, food and beverage outlets as well as activities and events,” SilverStar’s operational update reads.

Operational changes included Tube Town being closed Thursday, Jan. 6, The Den Restaurant closed Thursday and Friday, cancelled night skiing for the weekend, Smith rail jam being virtual only and postponement of the Over the Hill Downhill to 2023.

“We would like to thank our staff, guests and community for their understanding and for being patient with us while we continue to navigate the impacts of this pandemic.”

The resort received 14 centimetres of fresh snow Wednesday night/Thursday morning and more is on the way with another five centimetres forecast to fall Thursday night.

“It’s going to be a fluffy weekend,” SilverStar said in its weather report.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers game postponed as Trail benched by COVID protocol

READ MORE: Caution urged for Vernon drivers with more snow on the way

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEmploymentOkanaganskiingSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
West Kelowna gym ordered to close and fined $2,300 for disobeying COVID restrictions
Next story
Restoration work underway so Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary can open Monday

Just Posted

Floors are being repaired after a flood at Hillcrest Elementary in Salmon Arm so the school can be open to all students on Monday, Jan. 10. (Photo contributed)
Restoration work underway so Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary can open Monday

Skip Tracy Fleury makes a shot during the wild card game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in February 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Kamloops to host 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts women’s curling championship

Eliza Amber Schwartz was the first baby born at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in 2022. She arrived on Jan. 5 at 6:01 a.m. to mom Renae Clarke and dad Jason Schwartz. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s first baby of 2022 born to Lee Creek couple

Miki Hatton, left, and Oriah Rich are raising money for women’s self-help groups in the Oyda region of Ethiopia. (Contributed)
‘It builds a whole community up’: Salmon Arm students fundraise for women in Ethiopia