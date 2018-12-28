Liberals hope funding change solves infrastructure spending, cost concerns

Under the Liberals, spending on infrastructure projects over the next 10 years has risen to $186 billion

Federal Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says an overhaul of how the government approves funding for projects should solve concerns about construction delays and escalating costs.

The government has been criticized for the slower-than-anticipated pace of infrastructure dollars leaving the federal treasury.

For the rest of the winter, federal officials will sign off on plans so money and work are ready to roll come spring, which Champagne says will finally align bureaucratic processes with Canada’s construction season.

The backroom change is one Champagne hopes will address public concerns that cities hold off work until they are sure the Liberals will chip in money, which also worsens cost overruns.

Under the Liberals, planned federal spending on new roads, bridges, highways, trains and water systems over the coming decade has risen to $186 billion.

As 2018 comes to a close, Champagne says there are some 4,400 projects worth $50 billion on the go, of which about $20 billion is from federal investments.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap resident returns home to find house ransacked
Next story
Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Just Posted

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Shuswap resident returns home to find house ransacked

Long guns, a safe and items of clothing stolen in Sicamous area robbery

Surveillance footage shows suspect in Chase bank fire

Chase RCMP release images from footage recovered from Royal Bank blaze.

Man arrested following assault with a shovel

Chase RCMP arrest 31-year-old man after dispute in Anglemont

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to crash-filled hour on Boxing Day

Police were also called to alcohol-fueled domestic disputes over holiday

Top videos for 2018: The legalization of cannabis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Silverbacks’ forward Matthew Verboon hits the ice in World Junior Championships

Salmon Arm’s leading scorer joins Team Switzerland for tournament

Liberals hope funding change solves infrastructure spending, cost concerns

Under the Liberals, spending on infrastructure projects over the next 10 years has risen to $186 billion

Apple trees from Isaac Newton’s bring ‘magic’ to universities around the world

Newton’s trees combine history, science, folklore and legend, which makes them enchanting

QUIZ: 20 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2018

How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Just one YouTube video of the pair’s Olympic free dance program has almost three million views

Elizabeth May predicts she won’t stand alone after the next election

It has been a long time coming for a party that many still consider a fringe entity.

Canucks score on 4 of first 6 shots, beat Oilers 4-2

Pettersson, Roussel have 2 points apiece for Vancouver

Dobson scores winner, Canada edges Switzerland 3-2

Canadians move to 2-0 at world juniors

Most Read