Highway 6 between Middleton Way and Grey Road is closed due to a serious vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

Life-threatening injuries in Highway 6 crash near Vernon

Several serious crashes cause call for safer driving

Slippery road conditions caused havoc on some North Okanagan roads Wednesday morning.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP ask motorists to drive with caution during winter weather following several ‘serious’ crashes.

One crash occurred at Highway 6 and Aberdeen Road around 6 a.m., closing the highway for approximately four hours. A westbound vehicle crossed over the center line and was struck by a eastbound five-ton truck. The driver of the westbound vehicle sustained serious life threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The other serious crash took place on Highway 97 near Stickle Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. The vehicle was southbound and struck road debris causing the drive to collide with the guard rail. The driver was uninjured.

A third crash at 7:25 a.m. took place on Highway 97 near Crystal Waters Road where the driver lost control on a slippery section and left the roadway. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police remind driver to slow down and use extra caution in wintery driving conditions.

