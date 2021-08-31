Light flurries descend upon parts of the Okanagan

Light flurries swept through the Okanagan connector between 6 a.m. and 8:20 a.m.

In a summer marked by intense heat waves, droughts and wildfires, the final day of August began with light flurries descending upon parts of the Okanagan.

DriveBC camera footage of the Pennask Summit shows light flurries sweeping through the Okanagan connector between 6 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. At the SilverStar Mountain Resort, webcam photos capture snow falling at the resort at around 9:20 a.m.

(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

(SilverStar Mountain Resort)

(SilverStar Mountain Resort)

(SilverStar Mountain Resort)

(SilverStar Mountain Resort)

Environment Canada is calling for showers throughout the day, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The snow level in Kelowna is also projected to rise from 1,600 m to 2,000 m this afternoon.

Rain is once again in the forecast for the first day of September on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Smoke to continue as White Rock Lake fire nears containment

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Smoke to continue as White Rock Lake fire nears containment

Just Posted

Little Flora Gem’s Sonna-Lee Arcand packages items for Nadia Widner and kids Luca and Enzo Ried during opening day of the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market on Ross Street in May 2021. Plans are to extend the market bi-weekly in winter as well. (File photo)
Council agrees to extend Salmon Arm Downtown Farmer’s Market through winter

A 3,000-hectare control burn on the White Rock Lake wildfire was a success Aug. 30, 2021. (Dyan DeVine - Facebook)
Smoke to continue as White Rock Lake fire nears containment

Controlled burn above the Irish Creek area, taken at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Okanagan Indian Band - Facebook)
UPDATE: White Rock Lake wildfire nears containment after successful planned burn

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.
2 chances to hear from North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates coming up