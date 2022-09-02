The Wildfire BC map shows a new wildfire start near Enderby (in brown) Friday morning, Sept. 2, as well as three in the Seymour Arm region and one near Kamloops. One fire near Malakwa (green) and another off Shuswap Lake between Canoe Point and Paradise Point are now considered under control. (Wildfire BC image)

The Wildfire BC map shows a new wildfire start near Enderby (in brown) Friday morning, Sept. 2, as well as three in the Seymour Arm region and one near Kamloops. One fire near Malakwa (green) and another off Shuswap Lake between Canoe Point and Paradise Point are now considered under control. (Wildfire BC image)

Lightning sparks five wildfires in Shuswap while Lumby fire person-caused

BC Wildfire map shows all new fires in the North Okanagan-Shuswap ‘spot-sized’

Five wildfires in the Shuswap are suspected to be caused by lightning, while one new fire near Lumby and another northeast of Kamloops are listed as person-caused.

As of Friday morning, Sept. 2, three new wildfire starts were on the BC Wildfire map near Seymour Arm, two close to the north end of Shuswap Lake and the third in the vicinity of Humamilt Lake.

All lightning-caused, all spot-sized (0.01 hectare), the two nearest Shuswap Lake are described as Camp Creek and Upper Camp Creek. The third is at Lower Celista Mountain.

Further west, a new lightning-caused fire sparked Sept. 1 at Upper Cicero Creek west of Adams Lake. It is estimated at 1.10 hectares.

Two other fires in the Shuswap which were discovered on Sept. 1 are now considered under control.

One is the McIntyre Creek Fire between Paradise Point and Canoe Point off Shuswap Lake, which is listed at 0.20 hectares. Similarly, a Sept. 1 wildfire on the Yard Creek Forest Service Road near Malakwa, estimated to be 0.32 hectares, is under control.

In the North Okanagan near Lumby, a spot-sized wildfire east of Spider Creek, discovered Sept. 1, is believed to be person-caused. Another new fire was also discovered Sept. 1 to the northwest of Kamloops at Cold Creek. It, too, is suspected to be person-caused.

Both Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, thunderstorms made their presence felt in the Shuswap.

Read more: Driver travelling at ‘excessive speed’ on Highway 1 in Shuswap loses vehicle

Read more: South Shuswap First Responders in desperate need of volunteers



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022ShuswapStorm

Previous story
Wedding ring lost for 17 years returned to B.C. couple in time for 20th anniversary
Next story
Trapped for more than a day, Kamloops man with broken leg rescued from gully

Just Posted

A couple enjoys the sunset on Okanagan Lake by the Sicamous. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
August was the Okanagan’s warmest month ever, September to be a ‘mixed bag’

The Wildfire BC map shows a new wildfire start near Enderby (in brown) Friday morning, Sept. 2, as well as three in the Seymour Arm region and one near Kamloops. One fire near Malakwa (green) and another off Shuswap Lake between Canoe Point and Paradise Point are now considered under control. (Wildfire BC image)
Lightning sparks five wildfires in Shuswap while Lumby fire person-caused

The City of Salmon Arm and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District hosted the British Columbia Fire Training Officers Association conference in May 2022. (CSRD photo)
South Shuswap First Responders in desperate need of volunteers

Sicamous RCMP impound vehicle for seven days after driver arrested on Sept. 1, 2022 for travelling at twice the speed limit on Highway 1. (File photo)
Driver travelling at ‘excessive speed’ on Highway 1 in Shuswap loses vehicle