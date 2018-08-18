BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire west of Summerland completely guarded

BC Wildfire Crews are on scene of two wildfires that started Aug. 17

BC Wildfire Service crews are working to put out fires that were sparked by lightning last night in the Summerland area.

The Bear Paw Creek wildfire, located west of Summerland, is 4.7 hectares in size, said fire information officer Shelley Zupp.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire boxes in Summerland blaze

It is currently 100 per cent machine guarded with 14 Wildfire crews on site today, she said, along with four pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter.

It is still classified as out of control, but crews were on top of the fire due to its proximity to Summerland and the Penticton fire zone base, she said.

Further west, another fire is burning at .1 hectare in size at Hamilton Pond.

Three personnel are on scene and the fire is considered out of control, Zupp said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Concert cancellation prompts push for rainproofing
Next story
Michael Franti shows support for Inclusive Salmon Arm campaign

Just Posted

Michael Franti shows support for Inclusive Salmon Arm campaign

Roots & Blues headliner encourages festival goers to do the same

Concert cancellation prompts push for rainproofing

Salmon Arm councillor wants to make Marine Peace Park gazebo upgrades a budget priority

Salmon Arm Golf Club focuses on environmental stewardship

Tour of Audubon-certified course shows off sustainable golf solutions

In photos: Downtown Salmon Arm sings with Super Crawl

Thursday night concert series leads into Roots and Blues Festival

More wildfires discovered near Lumby, Cherryville

Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, Mabel Creek blaze creeps towards lake

First responders, police march in funeral procession for Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

UPDATED: Super League organizers hoping for smoke to lighten

Inaugural North American triathlon on hold as smoke fills skies over Penticton

Wildfire west of Summerland completely guarded

BC Wildfire Crews are on scene of two wildfires that started Aug. 17

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

Apple Triathalon cancelled in Kelowna due to smoke

The event has been cancelled for Saturday

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Vehicle accident closes highway near Enderby

Highway 97A is expected to reopen at 10 a.m.

VIDEO: Ground crews keep a close eye on largest B.C. wildfire

Originally estimated to be 79,192 hectares, officials said more accurate mapping shows smaller size

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Most Read