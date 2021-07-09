(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)

Lightning sparks small wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park

Measured at 0.01 hectares in size, the fire is located approximately near Divide Lake

Lightning sparked a small wildfire near Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park on Friday (July 9).

Measured at 0.01 hectares in size, the fire is located approximately near Divide Lake, according to BC Wildfire Service.

During the 2003 wildfire season, Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park was the site of the most significant interface wildfire event in the province’s history, according to BC Wildfire.

The fire’s final size was 25,600 hectares and caused the evacuation of 33,050 people in the communities of Naramata and Kelowna. A total of 4,050 of those people were also evacuated for a second time and 238 homes were lost or damaged.

