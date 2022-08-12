(B.C. Wildfire Services Dashboard)

(B.C. Wildfire Services Dashboard)

Lightning starts wildfire east of Vernon

The blaze is 0.80 hectares in Cherryville

A wildfire has started in the Greystokes area close to Highway 6 east of Vernon.

The blaze is 0.8 hectares and was caused by lightning on Thursday night (Aug. 11). It is believed to be close to the Heckman Forest Service Road in Cherryville.

It is currently one of 86 active wild fires across the province.

A 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, Aug. 12.

READ MORE: Flames from vehicle fire quickly spread off Highway 3 east of Keremeos

READ MORE: Special air quality statement in place for the Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking NewsKelownaLake CountryVernon

Previous story
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Next story
Mt. Evans fire near Kimberley being monitored by helicopters and air tankers

Just Posted

This female Rufous hummingbird flashes her brightly-coloured tail in defence of a choice feeding spot. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Hummingbirds in the Shuswap live in the fast lane

(BC Wildfire)
Special air quality statement in place for the Okanagan

All those on the boat are reportedly safe. (Kris Cudmore/ Facebook)
Boat capsizes on Shuswap Lake

(Photo by: Jaimie Grafstrom)
Power restored to areas across the Okanagan-Shuswap following storm