Fires seen on Mt. Ida and in Salmon Valley last night, appeared to be relatively small.

This image in the Salmon Valley was posted on Facebook about 6 p.m. last night. (Facebook image)

Lightning strikes are reported to have set at least two fires in the Salmon Arm area last night.

Fires were seen on Mount Ida as well as down the Salmon Valley in the Silver Creek area. No update this morning of their current status but they appeared to be relatively small.

More information will be provided when the BC Wildfire Service provides an update.