Limited opening at library on Thursday, Jan. 10

Due to unexpected construction delays, Salmon Arm Library will reopen with limited service on Thursday, Jan. 10. Okanagan Regional Library officials expect the branch to fully reopen on Monday, Jan. 14.

“We know how important a library is to the Salmon Arm community. We are working hard to ensure the branch is fully operational as soon as possible,” says Michal Utko, director of marketing and communications. “Although we don’t expect the renovations to be fully completed by the 14th, the library will re-open as we want to make sure people have access to all the ORL resources.”

Members of the community will be able to pick up holds and return books.

“We are hard at work to re-open the library as soon as possible,” adds Utko. “We apologize for any inconvenience but look forward to seeing you when we reopen on Jan. 14th.”

