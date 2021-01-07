Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they want to encourage other business owners to invest in good security systems after her store was broken into. (Esteem Lingerie)

Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they want to encourage other business owners to invest in good security systems after her store was broken into. (Esteem Lingerie)

Lingerie shop in West Kelowna robbed

Esteem Lingerie owner said she’s also experienced a rash of shoplifting in the fall

A West Kelowna business owner is urging other entrepreneurs to hold on to their security systems and insurance after a rash of shoplifting and finally, a store break-in.

Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they have never experienced anything major in the store’s 15-year-history but that changed after an increase in shoplifting starting in the fall and finally a break-in on Dec. 9.

She said that around 5 a.m., she received from her security company, saying police were on scene as the store had been broken into and the alarms triggered.

O’Brien said because they had a good alarm system, the suspects were only able to take 70 pairs of panties and about 30 pieces of robes and other items. She said they also tried to go through the cash drawer but weren’t able to find much.

“It was quite a shock to come down here and see two police cruisers and the door basically ripped open,” she said.

“Uncannily, the items stolen were the same items and sizes that were being shoplifted earlier too.”

She said the break-in incident could have been worse if they didn’t have a good security system in place. O’Brien said she wants to share their story to encourage other small businesses in the area to hold on to their alarms and cameras.

“When things are tight, you look at your expenses and consider what you can cut. In difficult times, some businesses look at letting go of that insurance or letting go of that monitoring contract. But maybe keep that insurance policy in place.”

“But those are the very things that mitigated the situation for us and will help keep us open,” she said

O’Brien also added that despite the shoplifting and the break-in, she was encouraged by the community’s response after the incident.

“The incredible businesses locally that we needed to help us get secure and get us back up and running, they were behind us right away.”

“Yes, it was awful and it saddens me it happened but it also showed me what our community can do,” she said.

West Kelowna RCMP said they have conducted an investigation but have not identified any suspects yet.

READ: Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protesters swarm Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mansion, swarm Statehouses across U.S.
Next story
Weekly COVID-19 cases down half in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan

Just Posted

An RCMP officer walks to the Vernon courthouse entrance behind a group of protesters calling for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women in the North Okanagan Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

The protesters continued their calls for justice for missing and murdered North Okanagan women

This purple map from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported for all of 2020 in local health areas. Salmon Arm totalled 52 cases while Vernon’s total was 277. (BCCDC map)
Revelstoke, Vernon lead latest COVID-19 numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Salmon Arm’s reported cases increase by just four from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

A notice advising parents that someone at Sicamous’ Eagle River Secondary tested positive for COVID-19 went out on Jan. 6. (File photo)
COVID-19 positive test reported at Sicamous’ Eagle River Secondary

Contact tracing is underway but classes remain in section

A B.C. Supreme Court ruling found the Province of British Columbia and the District of Sicamous liable for damages caused to Waterway Houseboats 2 Mile operation during the 2012 debris flood. All parties involved are now appealing. (File photo)
Waterway Houseboats’ courtroom saga to continue

Appeals from all parties involved in the 2019 Supreme court case were considered Dec. 30.

Suspect in break-and-enter where sleeping Salmon Arm resident woke up to find person in living room will face two charges. (File photo)
Suspect in Salmon Arm break-and-enter confrontation faces charges

Police say youth to be charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)
Lake Country police seek tips on 2 unsolved cases

Stolen 2001 Indian motorcycle, attempted fraud still need solving: Crime Stoppers

The former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Lease finalized for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

A large mixed-use project is planned directly across the street from city hall

Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they want to encourage other business owners to invest in good security systems after her store was broken into. (Esteem Lingerie)
Lingerie shop in West Kelowna robbed

Esteem Lingerie owner said she’s also experienced a rash of shoplifting in the fall

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 for local health areas across the province Jan. 7.(BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Total of 139 new cases in the area between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The were 15 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, according to data released Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020 by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BC CDC)
Weekly COVID-19 cases down half in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan

There were 205 cases recorded in Penticton throughout 2020

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Most Read