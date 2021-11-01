Literacy, physical activity and fun: New Halloween event in Sicamous a success

It was no ordinary walk in the park.

On Oct. 30 at Finlayson Park in Sicamous, kids came out in their Halloween costumes to take part in a brand-new event promoting literacy and physical activity.

The first ever Witches & Warlocks Walk was organized by Jamie Sherlock, recreation and events manager for the District of Sicamous. She wanted to thank everyone who helped bring it to life.

“We have Child Care Resource & Referral, The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society, Eagle Valley Community Support Society, Early Years Sicamous and Malakwa, Little Bears Daycare, and a big shout out to our Sicamous Eagles who all came dressed up today in Halloween costumes to hand out candy to the kids,” said Sherlock.

“With the COVID regulations right now, we wanted to do something that was safe and energetic for the kids and families.

We sat down with the partners involved, came up with this event, and I’m very happy with how it’s turned out.”

Kids took part in a variety of physical activities like hopscotch, running and bubble-popping. A story walk was part of the event and free books and treats were given out to all kids that attended.

