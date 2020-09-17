The Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band and Interior Health have initiated contact tracing in response to a confirmed case of COVID-19. (Google maps image)

Little Shuswap Indian Band confirms case of COVID-19

Contact tracing underway, Interior Health says no risk to general public

The Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band and Interior Health have initiated contact tracing in response to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

A bulletin was released by the Skwlax Wellness Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 17, stating a member of community had tested positive for the virus.

Stressing there is no need for panic, the bulletin explains the band’s Emergency Operations Centre was activated and is working closely with Interior Health and the First Nations Health Authority to address the matter.

“Contact tracing is underway through public health agencies, and a number of community members are being tested and/or monitored for symptoms,” the bulletin reads.

Those who may have been exposed to the confirmed case will be contacted by a member of the public health team, and anyone exhibiting symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell, or milder symptoms (runny nose, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting, red eyes) will be sent for testing. Those exposed but not exhibiting symptoms will be asked to self-isolate.

If you are exhibiting, or begin to exhibit symptoms, the public health team advises you be tested as soon as possible.

Interior Health advised there is currently no risk to the general public.

The Skwlax Wellness Centre reminded everyone to stay calm and practice kindness.

“We know COVID-19 is impacting every aspect of your daily lives, and that you have been asked to make many changes and sacrifices. We know that these changes and sacrifices are beginning to wear on you. With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the province, now is not the time to let our guard down.”

Coronavirus

