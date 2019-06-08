Shelby Babakioff is looking for community support to help her win the Maxim Cover Girl Canada contest. (Photo submitted)

Local musician and model hopes to be Maxim Magazine’s next covergirl

She has won four rounds already and is currently in the semi-finals

A local musician and model is seeking community support to be featured on the cover of Maxim Magazine.

Shelby Babakioff has placed first for four rounds of the Maxim Cover Girl Canada contest. Now in the semi-finals she needs both donations and votes to move onto the finals. This year’s winner of the contest will receive a featured spread in Maxim Magazine and receive a cash prize of $10,000.

****LOOKING FOR SPONSORSHIPS**** 💁‍♀️9 days left in Semi Finals and I need to be in FIRST to qualify for Finals.🤞 During this time in the Competition, MAXIM and their Models are focusing on the Fundraising and Charity aspects more than ever. Plus, people are getting very ambitious and feisty during this challenge to win the MAXIM Cover!😉This Competition has officially been kicked into another gear!!!!💪 🙋‍♀️I am currently looking for Sponsorships from local (or afar) Businesses and/or Entrepreneurs! A portion of your donation can be written off during next year’s tax season because partial proceeds go to the Canadian Cancer Society. Every dollar equals one vote, so it’s affordable and all towards a beautiful and worthy cause. 👊😍 I feel we are all one step closer to finding a cause for the “C” word!!💙 In addition, as the cherry on top 🍒…you’ll be helping me reach one of my dreams!🥰It’s like, WIN, WIN, WIN!!!👏👏 👉Link to vote and/or donate: IN MY BIO.💋 If need be, please don’t hesitate to message me for more info, guidance, etc. Thank you for your consideration.🙏From the bottom of my grateful heart, THANK YOU!🙏 xoxo Love Shelby B💋 • • • #maxim #mcgcanada19 #fundraiser #canadiancancersociety #vote #donate #raisemoney #kickcancer #cancerawareness #beatcancer #love #maximcovergirlcanada #maximcovergirlcanada19 #maximcovergirlcanada2019

People can vote for the contestants online for free or purchase votes. Partial proceeds from bought votes go to the Canadian Cancer Society and can therefore be written off for tax purposes.

Read more: Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Read more: Local singer makes her own kind of music

Although the competition is tough Babakioff has a good outlook for her standings.

“It’s looking promising however because people can purchase votes it is going to be pretty tricky because more it’s about the fundraising than it is about the qualifications,” Babakioff said.

Read more: Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Read more: Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes after seeking models with 20-inch waists

If she wins the competition Babakioff says she would donate the money to her three favourite charities, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, the World Wildlife Fund and Operation Smile. The money would go towards her own job as well.

“I own my own studio and I work with special needs so I would put a lot of the money back into the studio so I can provide affordable lessons,” she said.

Babakioff is currently in fourth place with five days left in the competition.

Just Posted

Most Read