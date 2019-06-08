Local musician and model hopes to be Maxim Magazine’s next covergirl

She has won four rounds already and is currently in the semi-finals

Shelby Babakioff is looking for community support to help her win the Maxim Cover Girl Canada contest. (Photo submitted)

A local musician and model is seeking community support to be featured on the cover of Maxim Magazine.

Shelby Babakioff has placed first for four rounds of the Maxim Cover Girl Canada contest. Now in the semi-finals she needs both donations and votes to move onto the finals. This year’s winner of the contest will receive a featured spread in Maxim Magazine and receive a cash prize of $10,000.

People can vote for the contestants online for free or purchase votes. Partial proceeds from bought votes go to the Canadian Cancer Society and can therefore be written off for tax purposes.

Although the competition is tough Babakioff has a good outlook for her standings.

“It’s looking promising however because people can purchase votes it is going to be pretty tricky because more it’s about the fundraising than it is about the qualifications,” Babakioff said.

If she wins the competition Babakioff says she would donate the money to her three favourite charities, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, the World Wildlife Fund and Operation Smile. The money would go towards her own job as well.

“I own my own studio and I work with special needs so I would put a lot of the money back into the studio so I can provide affordable lessons,” she said.

Babakioff is currently in fourth place with five days left in the competition.

