Look for the hope in her eyes

Two Kelowna charities put on a fundraiser to help marginalized women

  • Jan. 17, 2018 11:42 a.m.
  News

This February, two local non-profit organizations with a shared passion for helping women are teaming up to put on a fundraiser at one of the most potent times in the history of women’s empowerment.

HER International, a local charity that works to provide educational opportunities and sustainable life skills to marginalized women and children in Canada and Nepal, alongside H.O.P.E. Outreach and House of HOPE, a local charity that provides nightly outreach for homeless and exploited women in the Okanagan— and also offers a safe house for women wanting to exit street life — are coming together to create an important night advocating for marginalized women.

The event, HOPE in HER Eyes, will be held Friday, February 9 at the Laurel Packing House downtown.

The evening – featuring a dinner, social gathering, and art auction – will draw parallels between the challenges women face both globally and locally.

This the idea for the night was inspired by the concept of looking into the eyes of a person, it is possible to see that you’re not all that different from them.

Women facing significant challenges in both our local and global community could be our mothers, sisters, daughters, or aunts, explains Tamara McLellan, co-Executive Director of Her International.

“We definitely want men to show up in solidarity of this growing issue. It’s no longer a woman’s issue, but a human issue,” says McLellan.

HOPE in HER Eyes will feature stories of hope and bring together a community to create strength and support for those who need it. It will also be a chance for men to come to the table in support of this global issue.

The evening event will feature a Nepalese buffet dinner, an art auction by local artists, live music, henna, and an eye-gazing station for the brave to try out.

To purchase tickets for Feb. 9 visit the Facebook group.

If you or your company would are interested in helping sponsor this event, please contact info@herinternational.org.

All are welcome, and we are excited to host this celebration of hope and community strength.

Most Read