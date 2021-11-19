Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Lord and Ladyship no longer: Courts change terms for addressing Justices

The change is an effort to make courts more modernized and accessible

B.C.’s court systems are moving towards becoming more modern in their in-court language.

Announced Nov. 18 as part of updates to policies within B.C.’s Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, Justices will no longer be addressed as “my lady” and “my lord,” instead being called “your ladyship” and “your lordship”

Meanwhile, Justices of the Court of Appeal will be referred to as “Chief Justice”, “Justice”, “Madam Justice”, “Mr. Justice” or, collectively, as “Justices.”

For most non-lawyers, the changes mean little, but for those in the field the changes are receiving some reaction.

“This is an important step in making our courts inclusive and approachable institutions,” David Brown, a labour and employment lawyer, tweeted.

“This approach to honorifics used in the courtroom is much better aligned with gender inclusion, anti-colonialism, and reconciliation,” Dustin Klaudt, co-chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s SOGIC.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
Animal feed airlift coming to flooded Fraser Valley farms, minister says
Next story
Kelowna man arrested for allegedly breaching court conditions, stealing motorbike

Just Posted

CSRD board directors unanimously approved a motion to enter into an agreement with Destination Think for assistance in developing and implementing Shuswap Tourism’s 2022 Salmon Run Marketing Campaign on Nov. 18, 2021. (File photo)
Shuswap Tourism to focus on promoting salmon run next year

In a 2017 photo, Dan MacQuarrie, who did not want hearing loss to isolate people, puts his finger to the button that connected his hearing aid to his cell phone. He died on Nov. 6, 2021. (File photo)
Column: Activist whose name included on some Salmon Arm signs remembered

RCMP staff spent some time with this pup after it showed up at the detachment, but are now looking for its owner. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Lost dog hops into North Okanagan RCMP car

Evacuees from Merritt, B.C., Barkad Khan, centre, holds his daughter Mahira Khan, 4, as his wife Afreen Khan, looks on while they gather at a reception centre in Kamloops, B.C., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Evacuated Merritt family asking for help after losing home to floodwaters