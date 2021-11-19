RCMP staff spent some time with this pup after it showed up at the detachment, but are now looking for its owner. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

RCMP staff spent some time with this pup after it showed up at the detachment, but are now looking for its owner. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Lost dog hops into North Okanagan RCMP car

Officers had a nice visit, but dog handed over to Enderby dog control

A lost pup knew exactly who to turn to for help in Enderby Friday morning.

An RCMP officer out on patrol located the dog wandering around in the area of Mill and George Avenue.

“When the officer approached the dog, he jumped right into the police vehicle,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “The owner wasn’t located anywhere in the area so the officer brought the pup back to hang out at the Enderby office until dog control could come pick him up.”

While the staff enjoyed having the dog around, they are hoping to reunite him with his family.

“We need your help finding his family who we are pawsitive is looking for him.”

If this is your dog, contact Enderby dog control at (250) 838-0233 to make arrangements to bring him home.

READ MORE: Volunteers dry off soaked calves who stood for hours in Fraser Valley floods

READ MORE: Edmonton woman overwhelmed by kindness of Salmon Arm store manager

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsRCMP

Previous story
B.C. gearing up to deliver COVID-19 vaccination to younger children
Next story
RCMP clear Coastal GasLink pipeline blockade

Just Posted

RCMP staff spent some time with this pup after it showed up at the detachment, but are now looking for its owner. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Lost dog hops into North Okanagan RCMP car

Evacuees from Merritt, B.C., Barkad Khan, centre, holds his daughter Mahira Khan, 4, as his wife Afreen Khan, looks on while they gather at a reception centre in Kamloops, B.C., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Evacuated Merritt family asking for help after losing home to floodwaters

In a 2017 photo, Dan MacQuarrie, who did not want hearing loss to isolate people, puts his finger to the button that connected his hearing aid to his cell phone. He died on Nov. 6, 2021. (File photo)
Column: Remembering a well-known Salmon Arm activist

Shuswap Trail Alliance has announced its new, improved website which has an easier-to-use trails database with a new search option. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Trail Alliance announces new, improved website for finding area trails