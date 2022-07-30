Loud and Proud Celebration outdoor concert to kick off 2022 Salmon Arm Pride Project

City council will contribute $5,000 to the event which will include performers, food trucks and info

The Loud and Proud Celebration on Oct. 15, an outdoor concert kicking off the 2022 Salmon Arm Pride Project, will take place at the intersection of Hudson Avenue NE and McLeod Street SE. (File photo)

The Loud and Proud Celebration will be receiving financial support from Salmon Arm council.

Loud and Proud is a new addition to the 2022 Salmon Arm Pride Project, an outdoor concert to kick off the October Pride event.

Council responded on July 25 to a letter from Tracey Kutschker with the Shuswap District Arts Council.

She said the arts council is the host organization for a collaborative working group which includes the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, Downtown Salmon Arm and Salmon Arm Roots & Blues, “all working together to create a foundational event that may become an annual feature in the downtown core.”

The Loud and Proud Celebration will be held at the intersection of Hudson and McLeod, in front of the art gallery, on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 10 p.m.

“It will feature 2SLGBTQ+ performers as well as local dancers, food trucks and information booths. The event welcomes the whole community to celebrate the first day of the vibrant and important festival. It is free, family friendly, and will have a safety plan in place in consideration of public health initiatives, accessibility and 2SLGBTQ+ safety,” Kutschker wrote.

“Much consultation has occurred to make this event reflect the significant change in acceptance and awareness of the 2SLGBTQ+ community over the past two years, as well as an adaptive approach to event management in this era of climate crisis, post-pandemic recovery, and reconciliation.”

Coun. Chad Eliason introduced the request to council, suggesting $5,000 be taken from council’s unspent travel budget.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he supports the request but asked how much is left in the travel budget as he has an item he’d like to spend funds on.

Chief Financial Officer Chelsea Van de Cappelle said council didn’t attend the Federation of Canadian Municipalities convention for which $9,000 was budgeted, so $5,000 of it could be used for the Loud and Proud Celebration. She said she has reserved the remainder to cover council expenses for the Union of BC Municipalities convention in September.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond thanked Eliason and the groups working on the event and said she “could not be more proud” than to spend $5,000 as the city’s contribution to the “important, exciting and worthwhile” event.

Mayor Alan Harrison also thanked Eliason, noting he’s kept council apprised since January 2022 of how it’s going.

Council voted unanimously to provide the $5,000.

