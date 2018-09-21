Low risk associated with case of pneumococcal disease in the South Okanagan

No identified risk to the public from recent case of pneumococcal disease with associated meningitis

Interior Health is reassuring residents there is no identified risk to the public from a recent case of pneumococcal disease with associated meningitis in Oliver.

Interior Health said they are working closely with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and through testing have determined that it is an isolated case that is not connected to the Okanagan meningococcal outbreak last year.

Pneumococcal disease is an infection caused by bacteria and can result in many types of illnesses, including: ear infections, sinus infections, pneumonia and meningitis in severe cases. Pneumococcal disease is generally not severe, and is most common in children under 5, individuals who are immunocompromised or individuals over 65.

At this time, vaccines and antibiotics are not required for those who may have been in contact with this case. Interior Health said the best way to prevent the spread of bacteria is to wash your hands frequently throughout the day, especially after coughing or sneezing, cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, and to seek medical attention if you are feeling unwell.

If you experience symptoms that you are concerned about — including fever, headache, stiff neck, or vomiting — call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse, visit your doctor or nurse practitioner or visit a walk-in clinic. If symptoms are severe, visit your local emergency department.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Replica Haida totem pole raised at B.C. park

Just Posted

CSRD board approves pay increase for directors

Remuneration bylaw will come into effect after election of new board

CSRD looking into upgrades for Scotch Creek Water Plan

District beginning feasibility study for future upgrades

Race is on for Shuswap late-run sockeye salmon

New estimates say about 750,000 sockeye will spawn on the Adams River, similar to 2014 dominant run

Salmon Arm library to undergo upgrades over the winter

New meeting space planned for Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch

Boil water notice lifted for Falkland

The boil water notice for the Falkland Water System has been rescinded

Your weekend weather update

Rain continues to move right across the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

First Nations say pole was raised at Peace Arch but removed to make way for tourism centre

Low risk associated with case of pneumococcal disease in the South Okanagan

No identified risk to the public from recent case of pneumococcal disease with associated meningitis

An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief finds bear eating another bear’s carcass

RCMP confirm death of missing BC teen Jessica Patrick

No details on cause were given. Case is under criminal investigation and police are asking for tips.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: 2 sea otters hold hands at the Vancouver Aquarium

Holding hands is a common – and adorable – way for otters to stay safe in the water

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

B.C. man who left hospice to run in upcoming election dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Most Read