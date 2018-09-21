Low risk associated with case of pneumococcal disease in the South Okanagan

No identified risk to the public from recent case of pneumococcal disease with associated meningitis

Interior Health is reassuring residents there is no identified risk to the public from a recent case of pneumococcal disease with associated meningitis in Oliver.

Interior Health said they are working closely with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and through testing have determined that it is an isolated case that is not connected to the Okanagan meningococcal outbreak last year.

Pneumococcal disease is an infection caused by bacteria and can result in many types of illnesses, including: ear infections, sinus infections, pneumonia and meningitis in severe cases. Pneumococcal disease is generally not severe, and is most common in children under 5, individuals who are immunocompromised or individuals over 65.

At this time, vaccines and antibiotics are not required for those who may have been in contact with this case. Interior Health said the best way to prevent the spread of bacteria is to wash your hands frequently throughout the day, especially after coughing or sneezing, cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, and to seek medical attention if you are feeling unwell.

If you experience symptoms that you are concerned about — including fever, headache, stiff neck, or vomiting — call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse, visit your doctor or nurse practitioner or visit a walk-in clinic. If symptoms are severe, visit your local emergency department.

