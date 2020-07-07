The Lower Similkameen Indian Band announced the closure of the Chopaka Bridge Beach Area Tuesday (July 7) morning, saying the COVID-19 crisis, “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat.” Pictured above is LSIB Chief Keith Crow. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review - File)

Lower Similkameen Indian Band closes beach near Cawston to non-band members

The COVID-19 crisis “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat” says the LSIB

A beach located on Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) land has been closed to the public until further notice.

The LSIB announced the closure of the Chopaka Bridge Beach Area Tuesday (July 7) morning, saying the COVID-19 crisis, “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat.”

The beach, they explained, is known to draw many from outside the community during summer months and often becomes overcrowded. It is located just south of Cawston, off Highway 3.

READ MORE: Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

“The upcoming summer months combined with many outside visitors coming into our region and area presents a major concern for our community,” read a statement from the LSIB.

The Chopaka Bridge Beach Area (Lot 41) is now restricted for use by LSIB members only.

“Our decision is based on our elected responsibility for keeping our community members safe, especially our children elders and most vulnerable, and minimizing any threat of COVID-19 coming into our community.”

READ MORE: Summerland campground to provide COVID-safe accommodations for temporary farm-workers

READ MORE: Coalmont woman airlifted after ATV crash

Coronavirus

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

