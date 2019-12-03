Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

A truck contracted to carry Canada Post mail and packages burst into flames in November, according to a spokesperson for the Crown corporation.
Phil Legault said the transport truck slid off the road into a ditch along Highway 97 near Hixon on Nov. 13, a community about 60 kilometres south of Prince George. The truck caught fire as a result of the crash.
“Unfortunately, all of the Canada Post product was destroyed along with the truck,” Legault told Black Press Media by email Tuesday.
He said customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, or call Canada Post’s customer service line at 1-800-267-1177.