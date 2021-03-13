Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)

COVID-19 outbreak, 44 cases reported at B.C. glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Fraser Health Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Vitrum Glass, a glass manufacturer located at 9785 201st Street in Langley.

To date, 44 employees of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak, an FHA statement said on Sunday, March 13.

“Case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.”

In addition, Fraser Health conducted testing and has provided COVID-19 immunizations on-site as measures to stop the transmission occurring at the facility.

READ ALSO: COVID cases reported at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School in Langley

Fraser Health said it was taking “an aggressive COVID-19 management and response approach to high-risk work settings, including locations where we are seeing clusters and outbreaks focusing on the food processing industry, as well as farm operations and nurseries where we have workers in crowded accommodations, including our temporary farm workers.”

“We are using a number of different means to manage COVID-19 outbreaks, such as immunization for cluster and outbreak control. We are confident that this will help us protect our communities as well as those workplaces.”

Vitrum Glass Group operates one of the biggest glass production facility in the Pacific Northwest.

READ ALSO: Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

Black Press Media has reached out to Vitrum for comment.

According to the Vitrum website, the 130,000 sq. ft. head office and manufacturing facility in Langley employs more than 425 people.

